South Africa: Tropical Storm Eloise - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation MDRZA009

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The Tropical storm landed in South Africa on the 24 January 2021 after it was predicted by South African Weather Service.According to a Government report through its Command-and-Control Centre, some 3,200 people (640 HH) in Kwa Zulu Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces have been affected by heavy rains and flooding following Tropical Storm Eloise. The tropical storms also extended to other provinces with no damages. The floods triggered by the heavy rain have reportedly killed four people so far. Across all the three provinces, homes were partially or completely destroyed, families. 41 households were displaced and assisted with food parcels, blankets, and some with temporary shelter sof ar, but numbers are expected to be higher as the rain is rcontinuing in the three provinces with high recording of rainfall. The flood damaged infrastructure including equipment and amenities which led to the disruption of the routine functioning of these facilities in the affected areas. Several of the public buildings which were damaged during the disaster are also inaccessible due to damage to roads and bridges.

According to South African News Agency, the tropical storm reportedly uprooted trees, blocked roads and destroyed buildings in the affected areas. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to find two more people who went missing on the 25 January in Mpumalanga. The tropical storms also displaced communities in Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The affected communities have been evacuated to the identified evacuation centres such as schools and churches. The dams in the three affected provinces are reported to be full and are flowing heavily. It is reported that water pumps in the affected provinces have also been washed away by floods. According to the Hydrology unit, accumulated rain greater than 20mm was recorded in Limpopo and Mpumalanga from 25 January and more than 100mm recorded from 26 January. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) said the damage assessment is still ongoing and the number of displaced and affected will be released once the process is complete.