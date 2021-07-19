South Africa: The South African Red Cross, with their International Partners, respond with aid for 209 displaced individuals after KZN unrests

Durban, 18 July 2021, South African Red Cross volunteers were joined by Nandi Madida to visit Block AK in Durban Centre to distribute warm meals to 209 individuals that have been displaced. This distribution is one of many initiatives that SARCS is currently running to assist those most affected by the unrest. SARCs, 16 July 2021, also joined the eThekwini Municipality to help with the city clean up. SARCS will run continuous clean-up actions and food drives throughout the province (Durban, Howick and New Castle) in the coming weeks.

Dr Michael Charles, Head of the IFRC Southern Africa Cluster Delegation said “This Action aims to support and assist those who have been affected by the recent unrest. It takes various partnerships and contributions to aid in the rebuilding of communities and the Red Cross Red Crescent family is firmly part of the process . We aim to ensure that we support to build back better.”

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) has been a force for humanity for over 100 years, delivering much-needed assistance to the world’s most vulnerable who are at the mercy of natural disasters and health emergencies through the years. With our 192-member National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide, we are in virtually every community, reaching 160.7 million people annually through long-term services and development programmes, as well as 110 million people through disaster response and early recovery programmes.

South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) has an auxiliary role in humanitarian matters in times of peace and turmoil. SARCS is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). It is recognized as the sole National Red Cross Society for the Republic of South Africa. SARCS has a footprint in 9 provinces and 6000 volunteers trained to respond to disasters.

Nandi Madida is a South African singer, actress, model and television presenter, born and raised in Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She assisted in preparing and distributing the meals to the individuals in Block AK. Various contributions from partners have helped in providing these warm meals.

To get involved in SARCS initiatives taking place around KZN, donate to

SA Red Cross Society

Bank Name: Standard Bank

Account number:051482142

Branch: Windermere

Branch Code: 051001

SWIFT address: SBZA ZA JJ

Reference: NameSurname_KznUnrest

OR To drop off non-perishable food items or other in-kind contributions:

201 Kenneth Kaunda drive

Durban North

KwaZulu Natal

South Africa

4000

For interview requests or further information, contact:

Robyn Lee Doyle

Communications Officer, IFRC Southern Africa Cluster Delegation

Robyn.doyle@ifrc.org

+27 60 503 1833