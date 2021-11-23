South Africa - Severe weather (Weather South Africa, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)

In the last few days, heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has been reported across parts of South Africa, resulting in casualties and damage.

Media reports that two people died and ten others were injured by a lightning event that occurred on 20 November in Sheepmoor Town (Mpumalanga Province, north-east South Africa).

Floods across Western Cape Province (south-west South Africa) have caused damage to power lines and to a number of roads and houses, leading to localized evacuations, power outages and ground transport disruptions.