South Africa

South Africa - Severe weather (Weather South Africa, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)

  • In the last few days, heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has been reported across parts of South Africa, resulting in casualties and damage.

  • Media reports that two people died and ten others were injured by a lightning event that occurred on 20 November in Sheepmoor Town (Mpumalanga Province, north-east South Africa).

  • Floods across Western Cape Province (south-west South Africa) have caused damage to power lines and to a number of roads and houses, leading to localized evacuations, power outages and ground transport disruptions.

  • On 23-24 November, light to moderate rain is forecast over most of east and south-east South Africa.

