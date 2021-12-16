Skip to main content
South Africa
South Africa - Severe weather (Weather South Africa, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected Eastern Cape Province (south-eastern South Africa) over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least six people have died, more than 1,000 families have been displaced, houses and buildings have been damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the affected Province.
