South Africa

South Africa - Severe weather (Weather South Africa, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)

  • Heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected Eastern Cape Province (south-eastern South Africa) over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.
  • According to media reports, at least six people have died, more than 1,000 families have been displaced, houses and buildings have been damaged.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the affected Province.

