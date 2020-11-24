South Africa
South Africa - Severe weather (Tshwane Municipality, Weather South Africa, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)
Since 20 November, severe weather, including heavy rainfall, lightning and hail storms have been affecting parts of South Africa, resulting in at least 6 fatalities and damage.
According to media, 3 people died and about 70 houses were damaged in KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa) and national authorities confirmed 3 fatalities in Tshwane City (Gauteng Province, north-east South Africa).
On 24-25 November, rainfall is forecast over western South Africa, including Cape Town City.