South Africa

South Africa - Severe weather (Tshwane Municipality, Weather South Africa, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)

  • Since 20 November, severe weather, including heavy rainfall, lightning and hail storms have been affecting parts of South Africa, resulting in at least 6 fatalities and damage.

  • According to media, 3 people died and about 70 houses were damaged in KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa) and national authorities confirmed 3 fatalities in Tshwane City (Gauteng Province, north-east South Africa).

  • On 24-25 November, rainfall is forecast over western South Africa, including Cape Town City.

