South Africa - Severe weather (SAWS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and a tornado affected KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa) on 11-12 November resulting in fatalities and damage.
According to media reports, as of 13 November, at least 2 people died and 20 were injured after a tornado that hit Mpolweni settlement near Wartburg Town. 2 other deaths were reported in Inanda Town (North of Durban City) as a result of heavy rain. A number of houses have been destroyed, many roads have been closed and the electricity supply has been interrupted in several parts of the province.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the affected province.