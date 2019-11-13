13 Nov 2019

South Africa - Severe weather (SAWS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and a tornado affected KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa) on 11-12 November resulting in fatalities and damage.

  • According to media reports, as of 13 November, at least 2 people died and 20 were injured after a tornado that hit Mpolweni settlement near Wartburg Town. 2 other deaths were reported in Inanda Town (North of Durban City) as a result of heavy rain. A number of houses have been destroyed, many roads have been closed and the electricity supply has been interrupted in several parts of the province.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the affected province.

