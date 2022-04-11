South Africa
South Africa - Severe weather (SA Weather Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 April 2022)
- Severe weather, particularly heavy rainfall, has been affecting KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa), resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred on 10 April in the Umlazi Town (south-west of Durban City), resulting in one fatality. Another person died in Durban, after a heavy rainfall-related accident. The rains are persisting with potential further risk in the coming days.
- On 11-12 April, light to locally moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over KwaZulu-Natal Province.