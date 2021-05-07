South Africa - Floods (Western Cape Government, SA Weather Service, FloodList, media) (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

On 5-6 May, heavy rain was reported in Western Cape Province (south-western South Africa), causing floods across several Districts and leading to fatalities.

According to the Western Cape Government, two people died in Bonnievale area and two others are missing (one in Stormsvlei Town and one in Riviersonderend Locality). Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Several people across Western Cape have been evacuated, as roads and houses have been flooded. The Overberg Region, specifically Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Riversonderend localities and the surrounding areas are the most affected.