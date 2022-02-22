South Africa
South Africa - Floods (Weather South Africa, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)
Recent heavy rainfall caused floods and flash floods across Gauteng Province (north-east South Africa), resulting in casualties.
According to media, since 18 February, one person has died and three people have been reported missing in Thembisa Township. A number of settlements in Thembisa sustained damage, leaving up to 187 individuals displaced.
On 22-23 February, no heavy rainfall is forecast over Gauteng.