South Africa - Floods (Weather South Africa, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

On 13-15 June, floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported across Cape Town (south-west coast of South Africa). According to media reports, four people were injured after a heavy rainfall-related accident. Hundreds of people have been displaced across settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, and Delft, which are also the worst affected areas by floods. Several clinics, houses, and road sections have been flooded in Cape Town, while parts of the city experienced power outages.