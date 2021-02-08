South Africa - Floods (South African Weather Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern South Africa (in particular Mpumalanga Province, Free State Province and the area of Johannesburg and Pretoria) over the past few days, causing rivers overflow and floods, that have resulted in casualties and damage. The worst affected is the area of Mbombela, the capital of Mpumalanga.

Media report as of 8 February, eight fatalities and five people missing across Mpumalanga. In addition, a number of severely damaged houses, collapsed bridges and damaged roads were reported across Mpumalanga, and Free State.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over north-eastern South Africa, including over eastern Free State, southern Mpumalanga, Johannesburg and Pretoria.