South Africa

South Africa - Floods (SAWS, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 May 2022)

  • Widespread floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, have been affecting KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa) over the past few days, leading to damage.
  • According to media reports, hundreds of people have been evacuated to safe areas while roads and houses have been flooded.
  • On 23 May, an orange level warning has been issued for disruptive rain, floodings and mudslides over the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. On 24 May, no rain is forecast over the affected province.
  • In April, the same province was impacted by floods that resulted in 448 fatalities and more than 40,000 displaced people.

