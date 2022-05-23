South Africa - Floods (SAWS, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 May 2022)

Widespread floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, have been affecting KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa) over the past few days, leading to damage.
According to media reports, hundreds of people have been evacuated to safe areas while roads and houses have been flooded.
On 23 May, an orange level warning has been issued for disruptive rain, floodings and mudslides over the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. On 24 May, no rain is forecast over the affected province.
In April, the same province was impacted by floods that resulted in 448 fatalities and more than 40,000 displaced people.