South Africa
South Africa - Floods (SAWS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2022)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Eastern Cape Province (south-eastern South Africa) over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least ten people died, hundreds of people have been displaced, roads and houses have been flooded.
- On 11 January, rain with thunderstorms is forecast, while on 12 January drier conditions are expected over most of Eastern Cape Province.
