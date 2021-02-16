South Africa
South Africa - Floods (SAWS, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2021)
- Very heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern and western South Africa (in particular Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape Provinces) since late January, causing rivers to overflow (particularly the Klip River in KwaZulu-Natal) and floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The death toll has reached at least 31.
- Media report, as of 16 February, ten fatalities and seven people missing across Limpopo. Ten fatalities were also reported in Mpumalanga. In KwaZulu-Natal, media report eight fatalities, a number of evacuated and around 400 affected people. In Northern Cape, three fatalities have been reported. In addition, hundreds of damaged buildings, as well as severely damaged roads and bridges have been reported across the aforementioned Provinces.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over eastern South Africa, in particular over the already affected Provinces of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.