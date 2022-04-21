South Africa: Floods in KwaZulu Natal - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation MDRZA012

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 11 April 2022, a weather system triggered floods in the Kwa Zulu Natal (KZN) province leading to an excess of 300mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period. Reportedly, most damage has been localized in the Durban area, which is the country's third most populous city. As of the 15 April, media reported 395 fatalities with the Kwa Zulu Natal authorities indicating that homes, businesses, roads, bridges as well as electricity and water infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed . An estimated 40,723 people have been affected with more than 16,262 houses and 264 schools destroyed. The affected populations are exposed to high levels of food insecurity, water borne diseases and risks of COVID-19 infections as a majority are accommodated in evacuation shelters that are crowded with limited hygiene materials to use.

On Wednesday 13 April, the Kwa Zulu Natal floods were declared a provincial disaster. The number of fatalities has risen to 395 as of the 15 April with the South Africa Weather Service warning of more rainfall over the easter weekend as they issued a level 5 warning. The table below reflects the disaggregation of people and households affected per district.

The floods have greatly affected the health, WASH, food security and livelihoods sectors and people are struggling to cope with the ripple effects which include trauma, stress, limited hygiene materials and food insecurities. Coupled with lower-income levels due to disturbed livelihoods; people’s well-being is at risk especially with the prevalence of COVID-19 infection and the recent Urban Violence that affected the province. Based on the above, this DREF operation will focus on supporting the urgent needs of affected communities which include psychosocial first aid (PFA), food, hygiene materials, and replacing lost essential household items like blankets, mattresses as well as building materials.