South Africa Floods: EU provides an additional ZAR 3.4 million in humanitarian assistance

Brussels/Pretoria: The European Union is committing a further ZAR 3.4 million (€200.000) as humanitarian assistance in the flood-ravaged province of Kwazulu-Natal (KZN).

The funds will be used by EU humanitarian partners to provide water, sanitation and hygiene, and multi-purpose cash (for food items, clothing including school uniforms, shoes, personal hygiene products, petty expenses, transportation) for 350 families, as well as for mental health and psycho-social support (protection).

The latest funding comes in addition to ZAR 3.4 m (€200.000) provided earlier by the EU to the SA Red Cross in response to South Africa’s worst floods in living memory. On 11-13 April 2022, a weather system triggered floods in KZN, with over 300mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. Flash floods occurred in 10 districts of the province. The floods killed 448 people, destroyed 12,429 homes, and damaged 630 schools of which 101 are still not accessible. There are over 40,000 displaced people. Further heavy rains occurred on 21-22 May 2022, causing renewed flooding north of Durban, further damaging homes and displacing hundreds of people.

“There has been a big outpouring of assistance and solidarity by South Africans to assist those displaced by the flood” said Alexandre Castellano, Head of the EU’s Humanitarian Aid office in Pretoria. “Given the scale of the disaster, we see urgent needs that our international and local partners can address, especially among the residents of informal settlements who have lost their homes and most of their belongings.”

