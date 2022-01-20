South Africa
South Africa - Floods (DWS, Weather South Africa, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2022)
- Recent heavy rainfall has been reported across central and eastern South Africa, causing floods and river overflow, and resulting in casualties.
- According to media, at least one person has been confirmed dead and dozens of people have been evacuated and relocated to evacuation centres in Ladysmith City (KwaZulu-Natal Province, eastern South Africa). Floodwaters have caused damage to houses and infrastructure across KwaZulu-Natal Province.
- Evacuation operations have started for a number of people as water has been released from the Bloemhof and Vaal Dam, after the water levels of the Vaal River have increased. As of 20 January, both the Bloemhof Dam and the Vaal Dam are currently at 111% capacity, as reported by the Water and Sanitation Department of South Africa (DWS).
- On 20-21 January, drier conditions are expected over South Africa.