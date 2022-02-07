South Africa
South Africa - Floods (DG ECHO, Weather South Africa, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 February 2022)
Heavy rainfall on 4-5 February caused extensive flooding across parts of Gauteng Province (north-east South Africa).
According to media, three people went missing near Olifantsfontein Town, while four others were rescued by emergency officials.
In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) 138 people were left homeless after severe flooding in eMadlangeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities on 4 February 2022. The provincial government is providing relief supplies to the victims.