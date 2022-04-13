South Africa
South Africa - Floods and landslides, update (SAWS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 April 2022)
- Over the past few days, floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall have been affecting the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal Province (eastern South Africa), leading to an increasing number of casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 45 people have died, one person is missing, dozens have been displaced and more than 6,000 residential buildings have been damaged.
- National authorities have deployed rescue and emergency teams to evacuate people from the worst-affected areas, particularly in the Durban City area.
- On 13 April, light rain and on 14 April, drier conditions are expected over the affected area.