South Africa - Floods and landslides, update (Government of South Africa, South Africa Weather Service, International Disaster Charter, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 April 2022)

On 11-13 April, severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall affected southern and south-eastern South Africa, particularly the Provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. According to national authorities, 443 people died in KwaZulu-Natal and over 40,000 are missing. More than 40,000 people have been displaced, while nearly 4,000 houses were destroyed and more than 8,000 others were damaged, mostly across Durban City and its surrounding areas. A National State of Disaster has been declared in response to the floods and landslides, and rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas to provide humanitarian assistance to those most affected. The International Disaster Charter 755 was activated for South Africa. On 19-20 April, moderate rainfall is forecast over north-eastern South Africa, while no heavy rainfall is expected over the already affected Provinces.