South Africa – Flooding and landslides (DG ECHO, Government, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2022)

Severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall on 11-13 April caused the death of 448 people, displaced over 40,000 people and completely destroyed over 12,000 houses in the south-east part of South Africa. It also severely damaged infrastructures: roads, health centres, schools. On 18 April, the President of South Africa declared a national state of disaster due to floods severity.

On 20 April, DG ECHO field mission reported massive unattended or inadequately addressed needs notably in the most remote and isolated severely affected areas.

The most urgent needs are food, clean water and hygiene packs; health, care and psychological first aid (PFA); protection and education in emergencies.

DG ECHO is contributing to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation for an amount of EUR 200 000 to assist in some areas notably with Multi-Purpose Cash Transfer (MPCT).