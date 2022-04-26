South Africa

South Africa – Flooding and landslides (DG ECHO, Government, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2022)

  • Severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall on 11-13 April caused the death of 448 people, displaced over 40,000 people and completely destroyed over 12,000 houses in the south-east part of South Africa. It also severely damaged infrastructures: roads, health centres, schools. On 18 April, the President of South Africa declared a national state of disaster due to floods severity.

  • On 20 April, DG ECHO field mission reported massive unattended or inadequately addressed needs notably in the most remote and isolated severely affected areas.

  • The most urgent needs are food, clean water and hygiene packs; health, care and psychological first aid (PFA); protection and education in emergencies.

  • DG ECHO is contributing to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation for an amount of EUR 200 000 to assist in some areas notably with Multi-Purpose Cash Transfer (MPCT).

  • The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC emergency appeal was released on 25 April for an amount of 8 million Swiss Francs (about EUR 7,7 million) to support the South Africa Red Cross Society to scale-up the ongoing response due to the current floods and landslides impact - 30,000 people are planned to be assisted.

