South Africa – Flooding and landslides (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2022)

Following the severe flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall mid-April April, the President of South Africa declared a national state of disaster on 18 April.
Floods happened in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, severely affecting 10 districts. Over 440 fatalities have been reported. It caused significant damage and displaced over 40,000 people.
DG ECHO mobilized EUR 200,000 in emergency humanitarian funding to assist the most vulnerable families affected by the floods in the province though the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). The South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) is mainly providing multipurpose mobile cash transfers to support 7,500 people to meet their most pressing needs, psychological first aid and Mental Health and Psychosocial support (MHPSS) and delivering Water-Sanitation-and-Hygiene (WASH) support.
DG ECHO is in the process of mobilising additional funding to reinforce its initial response.