South Africa - Flood (SAWS, Floodlist, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 February 2020)

Heavy rains and flash floods have been affecting Johannesburg and Gauteng Province (north-eastern South Africa) since 7 February, leading to fatalities and damage.

According to media reports, at least 3 people died in Johannesburg. One of the worst affected areas is the Cape Town informal settlement (Soweto Township), where over 200 people have been displaced and several houses have been damaged.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected on 10 February, weather conditions will improve on 11 February.