South Africa - Dam collapse (Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2022)

A mining dam located in the area of Jagersfontein Town (southern Free State Province, central South Africa) collapsed on 11 September, causing floods and mudflow that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

Media reports, as of 13 September, four fatalities, four people still missing, 40 injured people and nine completely destroyed houses across nearby settlements, in particular Jagersfontein Town (south-west of the Province capital Bloemfontein) and its neighbourhood Charlesville.