South Africa: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5, 16-30 June 2020

Reporting Period: 16-30 June 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF is working with the government to implement the guidance document on child nutrition responses during and post the COVID-19 lockdown. This includes advocacy for the continuation of essential healthcare, such as child and maternal nutrition services.

• Department of Health figures show that there were interruptions of immunisation services during the COVID-19 level 5 lockdown. There has been a sharp decrease in coverage of the 2nd dose of measles vaccine, from 77% to 55%, sparking fears of an outbreak, with lowest coverage in the North West province at 43% followed by Western Cape at 48%.

• UNICEF continues to support the back to school initiative led by the Department of Basic Education (DBE). Child friendly standard operation procedures (SOPs) have been printed and distributed, along with posters with COVID-19 messaging and how to stay safe at school. On 08 June, the exit Grades 7 (primary) and 12 (secondary) returned to school across the country.

Situation Overview

• South Africa has seen a significant increase in confirmed cases, rising by more than 6,000 for five continuous days and the country continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa at 151,209.

• The total number of deaths is now 2,657, with a case fatality rate of 1.8%

• Western Cape Province with 41.3% of all cases is still the worst affected followed by Gauteng with 28.4% of all infections.

• The lockdown in South Africa remains at level 3, meaning that more people are on the move and COVID-19 prevention messaging continues to be critical.