South Africa: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4, 01-15 June 2020

Highlights

New data from the Western Cape Health Department showed the COVID-19 mortality rate for people living with HIV and TB to be two to three times higher. This was lower than expected when compared to the risks associated with other health conditions, such as diabetes.

UNICEF is supporting the analysis of national, provincial and district health data to quantify the impact of the pandemic on access to antenatal and postnatal care, HIV testing for infants, access to ARVs and vaccination coverage. This will help to tailor programming according to the gaps and challenges in the weeks to come.

The UNICEF supported ‘Childline’ received 11,355 calls, a 25% increase from the previous two weeks. Critical support and advice were provided to callers who reflected increasing protection issues for children as South Africa’s lockdown eased slightly.

Situation Overview

South Africa has the highest number of cases in Africa at 73,533, with total number of deaths now at 1,568, a mortality rate of 2.2%.

The country moved to level 3 of lockdown, but COVID-19 cases continued to rise and on 14 June there were 4,302 new cases, a record daily jump, nearly 80% higher than any previous 1-day figure.

Western Cape Province with 44,143 cases and 1,156 deaths accounts for more than two-thirds of the country’s cases. Gauteng now has second highest number of cases (12,193) followed by Eastern Cape (10,597) and KwaZulu Natal (3,959).

In response to the intensity and increase of infections in the Western Cape, President Ramaphosa visited the province on 05 June to meet with the Premier, Alan Winde, and the provincial executive to assess the province’s readiness for continued management of the pandemic.

On 04 June, Cabinet approved the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month from 15 June to 15 July 2020.

Two days later, the North Gauteng High Court declared the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in levels 3 and 4 unconstitutional and invalid.

While government appeals the court judgment, current regulations will remain in force.

According to the National Department of Health, 2,528 healthcare workers in the public and private health sectors have been infected and 23 have died.