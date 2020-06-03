South Africa: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3, 16-31 May 2020

Highlights

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is carrying out a rapid assessment on the impact of COVID-19 on agriculture, food security and nutrition. Evidence from this study including findings on acute malnutrition will inform policy makers and design of appropriate interventions in different settings (i.e. urban, rural) due to the pandemic’s impact on food security.

UNICEF leveraged the partnership with ViacomCBS and the World Food Programme (WFP) to raise awareness on Africa Day (25 May) of the plight of children in Africa during COVID-19. The benefit concert reached an audience of 100 million viewers through ViacomCBS’s platforms and in partnership with YouTube. In his opening statement,

President Ramaphosa committed to nurture Africa’s children and youth.

UNICEF amplified the concert on all its social media channels.