South Africa
South Africa: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3, 16-31 May 2020
Highlights
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is carrying out a rapid assessment on the impact of COVID-19 on agriculture, food security and nutrition. Evidence from this study including findings on acute malnutrition will inform policy makers and design of appropriate interventions in different settings (i.e. urban, rural) due to the pandemic’s impact on food security.
UNICEF leveraged the partnership with ViacomCBS and the World Food Programme (WFP) to raise awareness on Africa Day (25 May) of the plight of children in Africa during COVID-19. The benefit concert reached an audience of 100 million viewers through ViacomCBS’s platforms and in partnership with YouTube. In his opening statement,
President Ramaphosa committed to nurture Africa’s children and youth.
UNICEF amplified the concert on all its social media channels.
UNICEF shared the Framework for Reopening of Schools with the Department of Basic Education which is informing decisions on the phased reopening of schools. UNICEF is supporting the production of materials such as easy to use standard operating procedures, communication and messaging around COVID-19.
Situation Overview
South Africa continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa at 32,683 with 683 deaths. To date, 16,809 people have recovered from COVID-19, a recovery rate of 51%.
Western Cape Province has the heaviest burden with 21,382 confirmed cases and 465 deaths, representing 65.4% of all cases and 73.6% of all deaths in the country, followed by Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.
Four provinces (Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal) continue to have the highest number of confirmed cases.
The number of areas with higher levels of infection and transmission (“hotspots”) has risen to 14 after the National Department of Health (NDOH) reclassified seven new districts with higher numbers of coronavirus cases.
Testing capacity has increased, totaling 725,125 tests conducted across the country. Nearly 60,000 community health workers are going doorto-door to identify possible cases of coronavirus.
On 24th May, President Ramaphosa announced Cabinet’s decision to lower South Africa’s alert level from 4 to 3, effective 1 st June. Moving to Level 3 marks a significant shift which will include:
- Opening of the economy and easing of restrictions on movement of people. A phased return to work will ensure that workplaces are coronavirus ready to reduce the risk of infection.
- A differentiated approach will be implemented in the 14 hotspots, and will be linked to testing and quarantine facilities and additional hospital beds.
- Reopening of schools from 1 st June will be guided by a phased approach, starting with Grades 7 and 12.