South Africa: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2, 1-15 May 2020

Highlights

• In education, UNICEF learning materials and messages for ECD to Gr. 9 through radio, television and radio broadcasts, online and app-based learning has reached more than 3.4 million children and more than 1.2 million parents.

• The Government approved a top-up of the cash grants reaching 13 million child-recipients. The assistance will cover a period of six month, from May to October. UNICEF was among the stakeholders who advocated for the top-up.

• UNICEF is collaborating with the Medical Research Council on a study of the effects of COVID 19 on children with underlying medical conditions such as TB and HIV, not previously described in African settings.

Situation Overview

The number of cases continues to rise, with confirmed infections totaling over 12,000 as at 13th May 2020, including 325 among health workers. So far, a total of 219 deaths have been reported (case fatality rate of 1.8%). The Western Cape recorded the highest increase of confirmed cases, 6713, over 50% of total cases in South Africa. South Africa’s infection rate is expected to peak between August and September 2020, but the government has yet to share its projections with the public.

Since 1st May, the country transitioned to Level 4 of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy for Economic Activity. Under Level 4, high restrictions remain in force with only essential services mainly operational. After nearly 7 weeks of the nationwide lockdown, there are growing calls to lift lockdown measures to safeguard livelihoods and the economy.

Major concerns include food crisis at household level as seen by long queues at food parcel distribution points. The financial ability of families, especially the self-employed and those in the informal sector, to buy food and access essential health and other social services is compromised. Protests linked to food crisis have been reported in the media as families struggle to meet daily food needs.

Loss of income has seen the COVID-19 relief scheme of the Unemployment Insurance Fund pay out R11-billion to 2 million employees. As of 12th May, 3 million people had applied for a special grant to provide short term support for unemployed South Africans, the so-called COVID Relief Grant.

While maternal and child health services are essential services, major disruptions were still experienced due to lack of public transport as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and misconceptions about the terms of the lockdown. There are reports from UNICEF staff on the frontline noting significant delays in caregivers seeking care for children; caregivers being turned away from health care facilities (due to misplaced caution for COVID-19 infection); routine essential child health services being withdrawn or scaled down; physical and human resources being diverted from services for children to support adult COVID-19 care; and widespread differences in how provinces, districts and individual facilities are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been a substantive decline in childhood vaccination programmes. The risk of vaccine preventable disease outbreaks is great unless extra efforts are made in bridging the immunity gaps in metro municipalities where immunization coverage is already sub-optimal.