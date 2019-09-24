South Africa: Civil Unrest Emergency Plan of Action Operation DREF n° MDRZA008

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since the first week of September 2019, protests and violent attacks have been taking place in the capital city and other parts of South Africa which led to injuries and loss of twelve lives. The violent attacks on migrants and looting of their shops have continued in other parts of the country with incidents reported in Mpumalanga and Bloemfontein on 11 and 12 September 2019. After these different incidents, affected families had to seek shelter in evacuation centres.

Continuous increase in xenophobic attacks and anti-migrant sentiments in South Africa have prevailed over the last decade (starting in 2008) escalating in several at scale incidents of violent attacks on predominantly African migrants in urban areas. The reason for this is found in the growing discontent of economic opportunities for South African nationals in low income areas and an increase in number of African migrants especially from surrounding frontlines states with traditional labour migration ties to the South African low skilled labour industries.

Surrounding countries facing natural disasters, food insecurities and political instability have generated a continuous arrival of migrants and in addition, South Africa has been a destination since the end of Apartheid for migrants and refugees from East, Horn, Central and to a lesser extent West Africa.

The new waves of anti-migrant protest and xenophobic attacks recently were spurred by social protests against primarily Nigerian, Somali, Ethiopia and Zimbabwean migrants which then escalated into a widespread violence at migrants’ hostels, migrant-owned business and homes.

These social protests involved in some cases a high degree of violence, including attacks to public buildings and private companies. Police are deployed in key locations to try to control the situation. Many buildings and shops belonging to foreign nationals have been burnt down and looted. A few supermarkets open for a few hours per day as there is big concerns about the evolution of the situation. Some schools are closed for children safety. Many key streets of the capital and other cities have been blocked, and this has had an impact in terms of access by the population to basic services and goods.

Specifically, the violence erupted in Richards Bay in Kwa Zulu Natal (KZN) Province on 1 September 2019 when foreign nationals (150 households) were attacked, assaulted, goods looted from their shops and their barbershops were burned to ashes. The affected people were evacuated to police station, in an area that is controlled and monitored by the South African Police.

Subsequent to the violence in KZN, Gauteng province (GP) namely Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria started experiencing escalating violence directed at migrants. Due to the violence in Pretoria’s Central Business District (CBD) on 2 September 2019, 20 shacks were burnt down leaving a total of 169 people destitute. This group consists of: 40 children, of which 6 are under two years of age (four of whom have lost all their school gear and books); 23 females, some of whom have lost their passports, some others lost their documentation including clinic cards; 106 males, of which three are blind, some of these men lost all their documents including asylum documents and passports.

In addition, about 588 adults (Mozambicans, Zimbabweans, South Africans, Lesotho, Ghanaians and Malawians) and 277 children in Germiston were affected by the violent incident.

In Johannesburg, a group of hostel residents who are South African citizens started attacking migrants and looted their businesses. The Jeppe town was declared a no-go zone as it was a high-risk area in Johannesburg. Protesters from various hostels in eastern Johannesburg continued marching along Jules Street, carrying weapons singing and demanding that migrants must go back to their countries. More than 100 migrants were affected by the protesting incidents in Johannesburg. In addition, more than 10 people lost their lives as the result of the violent incident that took place in the country. The violent attacks on migrants and looting of their shops have continued in other parts of the country with incidents reported in Mpumalanga and Bloemfontein on 11 and 12 September 2019. Since these events, due to the fear for their safety, many of the foreign national have started leaving South Africa to their country of origins.