South Africa, Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Floods and Landslides - Operation update #1, Emergency appeal No. MDRZA012

Glide №: FL-2022-000201-ZAF

The Emergency Appeal seeks CHF 8 million and to date stands at 14.9%. Further funding contributions are needed to enable The South African Red Cross Society with support from IFRC and other Movement Partners to provide long-term resilient programming to 37 000 people affected by the devastating floods that occurred in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa in April 2022.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

Between 8 April to 12 April, record-breaking rains inundated the region around the port city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. The floods washed away infrastructure, land, houses, and livelihoods. Sadly, 435 people lost their lives and to date 80 are still reported missing. A total of 19,113, households with 128,743 people have been affected by the disaster. On the night of 18 April 2022, the president of South Africa, declared the KZN floods as a national state of disaster to maximize national and provincial coordination to respond to the urgent crisis in affected communities.

The hardest-hit areas were informal settlements built close to the rivers, below flood lines, and rural areas especially on steep hillsides with little or no infrastructure to protect them from the elements. Many of the houses were made of basic materials, tin sheets, wood (often salvaged), and mud, unfortunately, most of these homes were completely washed away with all of their belongings.

The rains and floods came at night when everyone was sleeping, making the event even more frightening and deadly. Critical infrastructure, including major roads, water treatment and supply, communication, and electrical systems, were also impacted by the flooding, and this damage greatly hampered recovery and relief efforts. Extensive damage to community infrastructure, including 600 schools and 84 health facilities.

As the Province was still grappling with the aftermath of the April floods, the South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) issued an early warning LEVEL 10 Alert of disruptive rainfall in Hluhluwe, EThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ulundi, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uPhongolo municipal areas.

The storm on the 21st of May came affecting mainly the district of EThekwini, King Cetshwayo and Mkhanyakude resulting in flooding roads, human settlements, and damaged properties. Some already displaced people where further displaced as their evacuation centres got flooded as well. The Tehuis hostel, one of the evacuation centres in Umlazi, Durban, was flooded and 190 people were evacuated to the Wema Hall on the other side of Umlazi, Durban.

Additionally, 44 units at the Waterways Retirement village in Tongaat collapsed and 40 people were evacuated to St Cath erine in Ilembe district. The 2nd floods caused significant damage to the King Cetshwayo, Ilembe and Zululand districts. Table 1 below gives a holistic picture of the number of people affected by the floods per district. On 25 August, residents of Tongaat, one of the most affected districts, took to the streets to protest the lack of water in the city. A large area in this community located north of Durban has been without water since the floods. The floods destroyed the town’s main water treatment plant resulting in water shortages.