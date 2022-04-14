Secretary-General ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Loss of Life, Damage Resulting from Flooding in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province

SG/SM/21237

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage as a result of the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of South Africa.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with South Africa and stands ready to support.

