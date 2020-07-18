South Africa

S.African farmers rap repeal of state of disaster for drought

Water-scarce South Africa draws criticism as it revokes its classification of drought as a national disaster, threatening livelihoods for farmers

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South Africa, one of the 30 most water-scarce countries in the world, has revoked its classification of drought as a national disaster, drawing criticism from the agricultural sector.

Reuters
