15 Nov 2019

Refugees urged to abide by SA laws

Report
from Government of South Africa
Published on 15 Nov 2019 View Original

Friday, November 15, 2019 Government has called on refugees, who were camping outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to vacate the area as they have been ordered by the High Court in Pretoria.

According to media reports, the refugees have been camping outside the offices since 7 October 2019, demanding to be sent to other countries because they fear xenophobic violence in South Africa.

“The protesters are prohibited from contravening the by-laws of the City of Tshwane and the laws of South Africa. Government urges the protesters to abide by the decision of the High Court.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy and a signatory to international instruments, which form part of Public International Law, and these international instruments have been incorporated into our domestic law by the Refugees Act,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The GCIS said South Africa has the legal instruments for refugees to exercise their rights, secure protection and successfully integrate into South African communities. – SAnews.gov.za

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.