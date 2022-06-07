QFFD, QRCS distribute relief aid to Durban flooding victims

June 7th, 2022 -Doha: As part of the emergency response to the Durban floods in South Africa, with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), a joint relief delegation from QFFD and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has been deployed to South Africa.

Having arrived on 25 May 2022, the delegation held coordination meetings with the concerned authorities there, supervised relief operations, and distributed aid to the victims.

Just one day following their arrival in Johannesburg, the delegation held a meeting with the President and staff of the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS), to be updated about the situation and coordinate the procurement of relief aid. Part of the items were purchased from the local market in South Africa, and another humanitarian airfreight was deployed from Qatar. Also, all logistics, plans, and distribution mechanisms were agreed upon.

Over the following days, the team held a series of coordination meetings with SARCS, the Crisis and Disaster Management, and other government representatives. There was a coordination meeting among the QFFD-QRCS delegation, SARCS representatives, and officials of the Embassy of Qatar in South Africa.

Then, the relief delegation traveled to the flood-affected city of Durban to hold more coordination meetings and make an assessment visit to the worst-hit areas. They were accompanied by HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS’s headquarters in Doha, QFFD’s delegation, and South African government officials.

Upon the arrival of the humanitarian aid aircraft deployed from Qatar, Mr. Al-Ansari, South Africa’s foreign minister, and many government officials attended the shipment clearing. The two sides held a meeting to discuss the friendly relations between the two countries, followed by a press conference to explain the nature and details of the humanitarian intervention.

As of 30 May 2022, QRCS’s relief personnel have been distributing the QFFD-funded humanitarian aid, which consisted of diverse relief items such as food products, blankets, and hygiene kits. Also, drinking water tankers were deployed, and physical activities were held for children, such as sports games and football competitions.

So far, these distributions have covered 1,794 persons from the most affected families in numerous areas and/or shelter camps

About Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD)

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is a public development institution committed, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to implement external aid projects under Law No. 19 of 2002 and its amendments. It has provided aid to several countries around the world to achieve the international cooperation goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

QFFD's main goal is to achieve inclusive and sustainable development, by addressing priority issues of education, health and economic empowerment. QFFD's most important Sustainable Development Goals are:

Goal 3: "Ensuring healthy lives and well-being for all";

Goal 4: "Ensuring fair and inclusive education for all and enhancing lifelong learning for all";

Goal 8: "Promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and keeping full and productive employment and decent work for all".

QFFD spares no effort to achieve the other sustainable development goals including Goal 2 "Total eradication of hunger", Goal 6 "providing secure clean drinking water", and, above all, Goal 17 "building partnerships to achieve goals".

QFFD cooperates with many active actors experienced in development efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals. In addition, QFFD has national strategic partners, including Qatari NGOs, Qatari government agencies and the private sector, as well as international partners such as UN organizations, international institutions and development funds.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universal