Press Release on Handover of Food Materials to Flood Victims of South Africa

Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Mr. Gyan Bahadur Magar handed over relief food materials to Ms. Cathy Matamela, Deputy Director of the Department of Social Development of the Government of the Republic of South Africa amidst a brief ceremony held at the Embassy today.

Speaking on the occasion, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Mr. Magar expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in recent devastating floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West provinces of the Republic of South Africa, and wished speedy recovery of the injured undergoing treatment. While recalling important assistance from the officials and staff members of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), philanthropic as well as private organizations and friendly people of South Africa to the earthquake victims of Nepal in 2015, he further stated that the food assistance is in support of a friend from a friend.

Deputy Director Ms. Matamela thanked the Embassy and Nepali community for timely humanitarian assistance that will help complement the basic needs of the disaster-affected people.

The donated food items include rice, drinking water, blankets, cooking oil, milk, juice and other daily essentials. Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) National Coordination Council, South Africa provided Rand 10,000 and the Embassy staff also made financial contributions for the relief materials.

Ms. Tshidi Kgare, Deputy Director of the Department of Social Development, and the Embassy staff were also present on the occasion.

Embassy of Nepal

Pretoria

29 April 2022