South Africa
Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood and Landslide Assessment, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Kwazulu-Natal Province, South Africa (20 Apr 2022)
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS:
Increased water level, inundated infrastructure & damaged road observed along the Mlazi river as of 14 April 2022;
Inundated SAPREF Oil Refinery as of 14 April 2022;
Increased water level and damaged roadway observed along the Mhlatuzana river as of 14 April 2022;
Inundated area observed along the Umbilo river as of 14 April 2022;
Increased water level and landslide observed along the Palmiet river as of 14 April 2022.
Status: : Increased water level and landslides observed
Further action(s): Continue monitoring
Data sources:
Satellite Image (Post-event): WorldView-3
Imagery Date : 14 April 2022
Resolution : 50 cm
Copyright: © DigitalGlobe, Inc. (2020)
Source: USGS / HDDS
Satellite Image (Pre-event): ESRI Basemap
Ancillary data
Administrative boundaries: OCHA
Populate place: OSM
River data: OSM
Analysis: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)
Production: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
