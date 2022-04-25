Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood and Landslide Assessment, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Kwazulu-Natal Province, South Africa (20 Apr 2022)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS:

Increased water level, inundated infrastructure & damaged road observed along the Mlazi river as of 14 April 2022;

Inundated SAPREF Oil Refinery as of 14 April 2022;

Increased water level and damaged roadway observed along the Mhlatuzana river as of 14 April 2022;

Inundated area observed along the Umbilo river as of 14 April 2022;

Increased water level and landslide observed along the Palmiet river as of 14 April 2022.

Status: : Increased water level and landslides observed

Further action(s): Continue monitoring

Data sources:

Satellite Image (Post-event): WorldView-3

Imagery Date : 14 April 2022

Resolution : 50 cm

Copyright: © DigitalGlobe, Inc. (2020)

Source: USGS / HDDS

Satellite Image (Pre-event): ESRI Basemap

Ancillary data

Administrative boundaries: OCHA

Populate place: OSM

River data: OSM

Analysis: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)

Production: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)