Living in absence: Assessing the needs of the families of missing Zimbabwean migrants

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) undertook a comprehensive Family Needs Assessment (FNA) among the families of missing Zimbabwean migrants as part of the Missing and Deceased Migrants programme. The aim of the FNA was to better understand the difficulties facing such families, so that the resources available could be evaluated and the necessary recommendations made to authorities and state and non-state actors including government stakeholders at the national, provincial and community levels, non-governmental organizations, etc. with a view to bridging the gap between needs and resources.