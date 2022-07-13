IOM South Africa - Baseline Ward Assessment Round 1 (June 2022)

On 11-13 April, severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall affected southern and south-eastern South Africa, particularly the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. According to national authorities, at least 123,808 people were affected, 448 people died and over 30,000 are displaced, mostly in collective evacuation centres. The devastation in the most affected areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces is immense: nearly 12,500 homes have been destroyed or damaged, 66 health centres affected, and 600 schools devastated which will put 270,000 students at risk. A National State of Disaster has been declared in response to the floods and landslides, and rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas to provide humanitarian assistance to those most affected.

To better assist authorities and partners to respond to the situation, IOM in partnership with the South Africa Red Cross Society and in coordination with provincial and local authorities, deployed teams from 13 to 17 June to conduct baseline assessments at ward level. These assessments provide a snapshot of the number of displaced persons residing in 26 of the most affected wards in Ethekwini district. The assessments also provide an overview of the sectoral needs, gaps and potential solutions, including water and sanitation (WASH), food security, health, infrastructure and protection. Finally, a list of priority locations for further assessment were identified.