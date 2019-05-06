International community reaches out to KwaZulu-Natal, Mozambique

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has thanked the international community for donations made to the province of KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique following natural disasters that claimed hundreds of lives.

The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to South Africa, Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, donated R1 million towards relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, while Aspen Pharmacare donated R50 000 to the province and a further R250 000 for Mozambique.

The donations were made at an engagement between the Minister and members of the Hellenic, Italian and Portuguese (HIP) Alliance on Friday, 3 May.

The engagement sought to unpack South Africa’s foreign policy trajectory and to continue mobilising the business community to support government initiatives to assist the victims of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as well as the victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are humbled by the support we continue to get from the business community, NGOs, members of the Diplomatic Corps and ordinary citizens of our country. Your assistance has not been in vain,” said Sisulu.

The HIP Alliance also honoured the Minister with the Humanity and Social Cohesion Award in recognition of her service to “improving the lives of the most vulnerable in society”.

Receiving the award, Sisulu said: “I accept this on behalf of all women in this country. They are the most vulnerable ones in our society. However, they always make things happen. Women, the future is in your hands.” –

