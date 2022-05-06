Home Affairs to hand over IDs to KZN floods victims

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala are today scheduled to hand over enabling documents which includes IDs to people who lost their documents as a result of the floods.

The Deputy Minister, the Premier and KwaDukuza Mayor, Lindile Nhaca, will hand over the documents at the KwaDukuza Municipality at iLembe District and also monitor service delivery following the recent floods.

The department has been working with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, Ethekwini Municipality and the District Municipalities of iLembe, Ugu and Umgungundlovu to help people resume their normal lives.

Central to that has been the issuing of death certificates, reissuing of birth certificates and IDs that were lost as a result of the disaster.

The reissuing of these documents is at no cost to the affected communities.

The eligibility criteria for this intervention includes local councillors verifying the names of people who lost their documents supplied to the Disaster Management Operations Centre. Upon approvals, the lists are forwarded to Home Affairs for processing.

“We shall not leave any qualifying person behind. As a caring government, we will continue to ensure that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are assisted in rebuilding their lives and livelihoods following this disaster,” Deputy Minister Nzuza said.

“The replacement of documents is part of our various programmes we have put in place as the department to enable our people access various relief interventions. We are also bringing our mobile offices closer to where these people are,” he said.

Last month, Cabinet declared a National State of Disaster in response to floods, which have wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

The department said it will take all the necessary steps to ensure corruption is avoided during the intervention. – SAnews.gov.za