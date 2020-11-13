High profile supporters join voices with UNHCR against the risk of statelessness for children in South Africa

UNHCR joins voices today with international development partners, NGOs and civil society, and high-profile supporters of the #IBelong Campaign to End Statelessness, through an open letter calling for South Africa to ensure that all children are registered at birth. The letter, appearing in the Mail & Guardian, aims to raise awareness of the risk of childhood statelessness as UNHCR marks the sixth anniversary of the #IBelong Campaign.

Every year in South Africa more than a million1 children are born, and their births registered. Yet approximately 100,0002 more are not registered at birth, setting them up for a lifetime of exclusion from nationality, identity and many fundamental rights that we take for granted: access to education, health care and legal employment among many other rights, hinge on legal proof of identity in the form of a birth certificate.

South Africa’s constitution entitles every child born on its territory to a name and nationality from birth. Ensuring that safeguards are in place against child statelessness in South Africa will help to ensure the future of the children as well as of the nation.

A birth certificate equips a child with the ability to establish his or her identity and to prove his right to a nationality. Ensuring birth registration is one of the essential tools towards ending the scourge of statelessness forever.

The time to act is now: everyone deserves to belong, and it is in no country’s interest for people to be left stateless.

South Africa is a party to the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and is committed to becoming party to the 1954 Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons and the 1961 Convention of the Reduction of Statelessness.

For more information, see the dedicated #IBelong Campaign website.

