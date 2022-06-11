Harmony Gold employees donate R1m to KZN flood relief efforts

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, has welcomed a R1 million donation from Harmony Gold Mining employees to assist the province in responding to the recent floods that left over 7 600 people homeless.

The donations, including 200 mattresses, 283 blankets, 130 pillows, 242 fitted sheets, clothes, toiletries, groceries valued at R400 000, and a R600 000 cheque were handed over today by the global mining company’s Executive Director, Mashego Mashego, on Friday.

This comes after Harmony Gold Mining chairperson, Patrice Motsepe, visited KwaZulu-Natal a few days after the devastating floods.

Zikalala said the provincial government is hard at work to improve the living conditions of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, despite the setbacks suffered by the province due to COVID-19, the devastating riots in July 2021, and the floods.

“We are inspired by the support from Harmony Gold Mining employees and various stakeholders... during this time. We also acknowledge the help our province has received from the Motsepe Foundation in the form of the R30 million donation used towards the burial of flood victims.

“All the resources allocated for flood relief, as well as the recovery and rebuilding process, will be used in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness. The Department of Social Development will coordinate the relief support, working with NGOs, to ensure that all shelters receive support,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala said any monetary donations will go to the account of the provincial government, which is managed by Treasury [and] will be fully accounted and audited.

Speaking after the handing over of the flood relief donations at the Department of Public Works in Mayville, Mashego said the devastating floods "touched Harmony Gold Mining Company employees and they also wanted to lend a helping hand by contributing towards the relief".

“The effects of natural disasters continue to be felt long after they have occurred. That is the reason we are here with donations that have been contributed by Harmony Gold employees across all our operations, in response to a call to assist.

“The total contribution from the Harmony Gold family amounts to R1 million, with our employees donating blankets, bed linen, groceries, water, toiletries and shoes amounting to R400 000. The company is also donating a cheque of R600 000 towards the relief,” Mashego said.

Mashego also commended Zikalala for his leadership role and being on the ground during the floods in order to assist affected people. – SAnews.gov.za