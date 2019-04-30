Government steps up flood relief intervention

In a statement issued on Monday, the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Ministry said the department would lead the coordination of the post-disaster management work through its National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

“Continuous support is being provided to the affected communities. Ministers and the affected departments are communicating continuously with their Provincial and Local Government counterparts to ensure the provision of support. The destruction of infrastructure such as roads and bridges has cut off most communities from services and public amenities and that is of serious concern to us,” Cogta Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The Minister said government is discussing what can be done to provide temporary infrastructure in the meantime to enable the movement of people.

“A lot must be done to provide support to these communities and we appeal to the public and the business community to lend a hand as many families are in distress. We thank non-governmental relief agencies, faith-based organisations, community based organisations and individuals for always being on hand to provide support,” he said.

The Departments of Cooperative Governance, Social Development, Water and Sanitation, Public Works, Transport, Basic Education, Police, Defence, Home Affairs, Human Settlements, Health, and Public Enterprises are working together to provide relief and the needed services.

The Joint Operational Centre, coordinated by the NDMC, has been directed to focus on various issues as they make technical assessments of what needs to be done.

These include the return of families to their homes where homes were not demolished by the floods and the mobilisation of additional support from business and civil society to help rehabilitate homes in addition to what government is planning. – SAnews.gov.za