31 Jan 2020

GIEWS Country Brief: South Africa 31-January-2020

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (119.33 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Recent conducive rains and larger plantings boost 2020 maize production prospects

  • Domestic maize supplies in 2019/20 marketing year estimated satisfactory, despite decline in 2019 harvest

  • Prices of maize fell in late 2019, reflecting favourable production outlook for 2020 crop

  • Larger maize plantings and beneficial rains boost 2020 production prospects

Harvesting of the 2020 maize crop is expected to start from April and, despite early seasonal rainfall deficits, crop condition and the overall production outlook are favourable.

Rainfall deficits in October and November 2019 delayed maize plantings and resulted in larger areas of land being sown outside of the optimal planting period, raising the possibility that late‑planted crops could be affected by frost in the coming months. Nonetheless, the overall area planted in the commercial agriculture sector (which accounts for almost the entire domestic maize output) is estimated to have increased to an above‑average level of over 2.5 million hectares, reflecting a larger area sown with white maize (mainly used for food). The area expansion was mostly driven by higher year‑on‑year grain prices and consequent improved profit prospects.

Rainfall in December and January was generally favourable, leading to an increase in soil moisture reserves and minimizing the impact of earlier dry weather conditions. As a result, crop conditions were reported to be good across most of the country by the end of January. Weather forecasts for the February‑April period indicate that the cumulative amount of rainfall is likely to be average, underpinning the favourable expectations for maize yields in 2020.

Overall, production of maize in 2020 is forecast at a near‑average level of about 13 million tonnes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.