GIEWS Country Brief: South Africa 31-January-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Recent conducive rains and larger plantings boost 2020 maize production prospects

Domestic maize supplies in 2019/20 marketing year estimated satisfactory, despite decline in 2019 harvest

Prices of maize fell in late 2019, reflecting favourable production outlook for 2020 crop

Larger maize plantings and beneficial rains boost 2020 production prospects

Harvesting of the 2020 maize crop is expected to start from April and, despite early seasonal rainfall deficits, crop condition and the overall production outlook are favourable.

Rainfall deficits in October and November 2019 delayed maize plantings and resulted in larger areas of land being sown outside of the optimal planting period, raising the possibility that late‑planted crops could be affected by frost in the coming months. Nonetheless, the overall area planted in the commercial agriculture sector (which accounts for almost the entire domestic maize output) is estimated to have increased to an above‑average level of over 2.5 million hectares, reflecting a larger area sown with white maize (mainly used for food). The area expansion was mostly driven by higher year‑on‑year grain prices and consequent improved profit prospects.

Rainfall in December and January was generally favourable, leading to an increase in soil moisture reserves and minimizing the impact of earlier dry weather conditions. As a result, crop conditions were reported to be good across most of the country by the end of January. Weather forecasts for the February‑April period indicate that the cumulative amount of rainfall is likely to be average, underpinning the favourable expectations for maize yields in 2020.

Overall, production of maize in 2020 is forecast at a near‑average level of about 13 million tonnes.