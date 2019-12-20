GIEWS Country Brief: South Africa 18-December-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Higher year-on-year grain expected to spur expansion in plantings of 2020 maize crop, but weather forecasts point to increased chance of unfavourable rains

Cereal production declined to below-average level in 2019

Despite decrease in production, national maize supplies in 2019/20 marketing year estimated to still be satisfactory, due to large opening stocks

Prices of maize remained steady although higher on yearly basis, reflecting lower harvest

Projected area expansion for 2020 crops

Planting of the 2020 maize crop, to be harvested from next April, is underway in western regions, with sowing activities mostly concluded in eastern parts. Dry weather conditions in October, which delayed plantings in the east, were followed by enhanced rainfall in November and early December that facilitated sowings and crop germination. Although official estimates of the area planted to maize will only be available early next year, farmers’ intentions point to an expansion in sowings to an above-average level of 2.52 million hectares. The expected rise largely rests on higher year-on-year grain prices and, consequently, improved profit prospects.

Although the foreseen increase in plantings augurs well for crop prospects in 2020, the weather forecast for the January 2019-March 2020 period points to a higher probability of below-average rainfall. In addition, temperatures are expected to be higher than normal over these months, exacerbating the negative impact of reduced rains on crop productivity.

Maize production in 2019 declined to below-average level

The 2019 maize crop was harvested by June and aggregate production, which includes outputs from the commercial and subsistence farming sectors, is estimated at 11.6 million tonnes, 10 percent lower than the five-year average. The reduced cereal outturn is mainly the result of rainfall deficits that caused a contraction in the area harvested and lowered yields.

Harvesting of the 2019 wheat crop was finalized in early December and production is pegged at about 1.6 million tonnes. At this level, the wheat harvest is estimated to be 6 percent below the five-year average, reflecting persistent dry weather conditions in the main wheat-producing province of Western Cape, which led to reduced crop yields.

Adequate cereal supplies in 2019/20 marketing year

In the 2019/20 marketing year (May/April), supplies of maize are estimated to be sufficient to satisfy domestic consumption requirements, but exports are forecast at a below-average level of about 1.3 million tonnes. Normally, white maize accounts for about 40 percent of total maize exports, which are predominantly shipped to neighbouring Southern Africa countries. Yellow maize exports account for the other 60 percent and are mostly delivered to countries outside the subregion, primarily in Asia. By the end of November, the bulk of the export quantity has been white maize, reflecting the impact of weather-reduced harvests in other countries of the subregion and consequently higher import requirements within Southern Africa.

Although the country is an exporter of maize, about 500 000 tonnes of yellow maize are forecast to be imported to bolster supplies following the below-average harvest in 2019.

Maize prices steady, but above levels of previous year

Wholesale prices of maize grain have been comparatively steady since mid-2019 and month-on-month variations were mostly related to changes in exchange rates and international prices.

More recently, prices dipped in November on prospects of an expansion in the area planted to maize. On a yearly basis, as of November 2019, prices were more than 10 percent higher on account of the impact of the reduced 2019 harvest on domestic supplies.