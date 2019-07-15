GIEWS Country Brief: South Africa 15-July-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Maize output forecast at below-average level in 2019, reflecting rainfall deficits

Despite lower production, supply levels estimated to be satisfactory in 2019/20 marketing year (April/March), reflecting above-average stocks

Recent uptick in maize prices, triggered by increasing international prices, reinforced high price levels

Rainfall deficits result in below-average 2019 maize harvest

Harvesting of the 2019 cereal crops is expected to be finalized by the end-July. According to the latest estimates, the 2019 aggregate maize harvest (including outputs from the commercial and non-commercial sectors) is set at a below-average level of 11.5 million tonnes. Rainfall deficits, particularly at the start of the season and in western provinces, were the driving factor affecting yields. Despite more conducive weather conditions in the latter stages of the season, the average maize yield was 12 percent lower in 2019 compared to previous year’s above-average level. In addition, the area planted also declined compared to 2018. Disaggregated by crop, production of white maize, which is predominantly produced in western provinces and almost entirely utilized as food, declined by approximately 1 million tonnes, year on year, compared to a decrease of about 0.5 million tonnes for yellow maize, which is used as feed.

Sorghum production is estimated at an above-average level of 163 000 tonnes, mostly on account of an expansion in the planted area. For the 2019 winter cereal crops (barley and wheat), which were planted in June and are expected to be harvested from October, production is forecast to remain above average, based on an anticipated increase in the area sown.

Supply conditions satisfactory in 2019/20

Despite a below-average maize harvest, the 2019 output is still estimated to be sufficient to cover domestic consumption requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (May/April). With the addition of carryover stocks, estimated at an above-average 3 million tonnes, supply conditions are generally satisfactory and the country is expected to remain a net exporter of maize in 2019/20. Maize exports are forecast at 1.5 million tonnes, a below-average level and down from the 2 million tonnes exported in the previous marketing year. The country is also forecast to import approximately 0.5 million tonnes of yellow maize, in consideration of lower stocks.

Maize prices rise higher year on year

Prices of maize increased sharply from October 2018, the start of the 2018/19 cropping season, to January 2019, primarily reflecting the unfavourable production prospects at the beginning of the season. However, the more favourable rains from February 2019 onwards improved harvest expectations and eased pressure on prices. In recent months, however, there was an uptick in maize prices and, by June, prices were about 30 percent above their year-earlier levels. The more recent increases mainly resulted from the spill-over effects from the international market, with prices of maize from the United States of America, the world’s leading maize producer, climbing sharply in response to the impact of overly wet conditions that undermined production outlook in the United State of America and, consequently, prospects for global supplies. A weakening of the country’s currency provided further support to price increases.