Durban floods: South African Red Cross and IFRC step up response amid mounting humanitarian needs

Pretoria/Nairobi, 22 April 2022 —The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will launch early next week an emergency appeal to support South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) to expand the scope of its assistance as humanitarian needs continue to outpace available resources.

In the immediate aftermath of the floods, the IFRC released over 330,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to help SARCS to provide assistance to more than 40,000 people (or over 16,000 families).

The IFRC will be sharing further details through a media statement following the launch of the emergency appeal.

SARCS staff and volunteers were mobilized immediately after floods hit KwaZulu Natal. They have provided hot meals to 2041 people and psychosocial support to 500 people. They have also distributed 2000 blankets to eight evacuation centres. Red Cross teams have also distributed mattresses and provided first aid.

Some initial footage from the field can be accessed on this link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1J-d1mPSd6Ep2Ht_apPb8jv2dZGHM8vPq

We have spokespeople for media interviews:

In Pretoria: Ruth van Rooyen, Senior Disaster Management Officer, International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) Southern Africa.

In KwaZulu Natal: Siyabonga G. Hlatshwayo, KZN Provincial Manager, South African Red Cross Society.

In Nairobi: Pierre Kremer, Deputy Regional Director, IFRC Africa.

For more information, or to request an interview please contact: