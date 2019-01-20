DAFF enforces restrictions to contain FMD outbreak

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has reiterated that no live cloven hooved animals may be moved within the area affected by foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Vhembe District.

This follows the outbreak of FMD in Vhembe and Capricorn Districts in Limpopo.

“No live cloven hooved animals are allowed to move into, within, through and out of the area. Law enforcement has been reinforced and any animals found to be moved around will be confiscated by the police and destroyed,” the department said.

The department said following a meeting between DAFF Minister Senzeni Zokwana and industry, the technical task team met on 16 January and shared information and advice.

After agreeing on the terms of reference, the technical task team has agreed to limit the area being vaccinated to make the long term management of the disease easier, provided this does not compromise the disease control efforts.

The task team also agreed to increase police visibility and provide feed for the affected villages in order to limit the movements and interactions of animals at grazing sites.

“Two sets of teams have started work in the area. Seventeen vaccination teams working in the possibly infected areas are conducting inspections and vaccinations, and four inspection teams are working in the ‘clean’ area to determine the extent of the outbreak. Four thousand and twenty-one animals in nine villages have been vaccinated so far.

“To date, the disease has been confirmed in two villages. Following reports of clinical signs, three more villages are being followed up, samples have been submitted to the laboratory and the results are expected early next week,” the department said.

The Limpopo Department of Agriculture has since provided feed to the affected animal owners and letters have been sent to 20 trade partners and trade of processed products is starting to flow.

Areas with boundaries

Northern boundary, R524 road from Makhado to Thohoyandou up to the Kruger National Park (KNP) fence.

Western boundary, N1 Highway from Makhado to the point where the R36 road crosses the N1 Highway.

Southern boundary, R36 road from the N1 Highway to Mooketsi. Along the Mooketsi/Giyani Road (R81) from Mooketsi to where the road crosses the Little Letaba River. Along the Little Letaba River up to the fence of the KNP.

Eastern boundary, the KNP fence.

The department has reassured consumers that the product on the shelves is safe for consumption.

“The reason trade is interrupted is because FMD is a highly trade sensitive disease, which calls for trade partners to suspend trade with countries infected.”

The department said it is confident that this is a temporary setback, and it is working with industries to motivate the resumption of trade in safe products. – SAnews.gov.za