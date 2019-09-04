CSVR Condemns Xenophobic attacks and Calls for Swift Interventions

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) is deeply troubled by the current wave of xenophobic attacks against African nationals living in South Africa and calls on government to take decisive, swift action to protect lives, bring to book those responsible and address the root causes of this violence.

CSVR is particularly dismayed by the recurrent nature and the intensity of these attacks, as well as the distressing violence, destruction, looting of property and the mass displacements of already vulnerable groups that we are witnessing in Gauteng.

We remain concerned that the interventions from government and law enforcement have done little to quell the anti-immigrant sentiments that have been allowed to fester in South Africa. Sadly, the focus on non-foreigners deflects attention from real issues affecting South Africans such as poor service delivery, unemployment, violence, poverty and the failure of government to deliver on its promises.

“There are socio-economic aspects that trigger these attacks on African nationals and these are compounded by political rhetoric on immigration by politicians that reinforce negative sentiments towards African migrants,” said CSVR Executive Director Nomfundo Mogapi.

In March this year government launched the National Action Plan to Combat Xenophobia, Racism, and Discrimination. While this is a critical step towards combating xenophobia, a lot more needs to be done to deal with the root causes, triggers, identify perpetrators, bring them to book and put in place robust interventions that deal with this decades-old problem.

There needs to be prominent and collective voices across South Africa that condemn the impunity of the perpetrators.

CSVR continues to partner with communities in order to address the integration of migrants, deal with the root causes of urban violence and respond to its consequences.

