COVID-19, Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 4 (25 March 2020)

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in the WHO African Region has rapidly evolved over the past week, as reflected by the significant upsurge in the number of cases and the rapid geographical expansion of the disease. Since our last situation report on 18 March 2020 (External Situation Report 3), 11 new countries in the WHO African Region including Angola, Cabo Verde, Chad, Eritrea, Niger, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Uganda, and Zimbabwe have confirmed 1 371 COVID-19 cases.

As of 25 March 2020, a cumulative total of 1 716 confirmed cases have been reported across 38 countries in the region. The list of affected countries and their respective number of cases is presented. An additional 23 COVID-19 associated deaths have occurred in the region since our last update, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 30, which corresponds to a case fatality ratio of 1.8% among reported confirmed cases. The most affected countries in the WHO African Region are: South Africa (709 cases), Algeria (264 cases), Burkina Faso (114 cases), Senegal (86 cases), Cameroon (72 cases), and Cote d'Ivoire (72).

Information on sex and age is currently available for 432 and 482 cases, respectively. The male to female ratio among the confirmed cases is 1.4, and the median age is 41 years old (range: 0 – 88). The distribution of cases according to age and sex is presented; overall, older males were disproportionately affected by this outbreak.